Fitchburg police investigating shots fired

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Friday night.
Around 11:18 p.m., officers received multiple calls of people hearing gunshots in the 5100 block of Anton Drive. Officers said they found several shell casings in the area.
No injuries were reported. There was also no property damage found or reported.
Fitchburg police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 608-270-4300.
Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.