Fitchburg Police issue warning to Hyundai and Kia owners after string of thefts

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department (FPD) is issuing a warning to Hyundai and Kia owners after a string of stolen vehicle reports were made for these car brands.
FPD is investing multiple reports of vehicle theft that happened overnight Friday into Saturday morning. According to authorities, five vehicles were reported stolen, and someone tried to steal a sixth.
Four of the five vehicles were recovered in the same area they were stolen from, but the fifth hasn't been recovered yet.
According to FPD, all of the vehicles were Hyundai and Kia models made between 2010 and 2021 with a keyed ignition. Models with a push start feature are not included.
Officials say that thefts can occur even when the car is locked and the keys are not inside the vehicle. Thieves can gain access to the steering wheel column by breaking a window.
To prevent these types of thefts:
• Check and see if your vehicle is eligible for manufacturer security software updates: https://www.nhtsa.gov/press-releases/hyundai-kia-campaign-prevent-vehicle-theft
• Utilize a steering wheel lock
If you have any information about these crimes, contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or P3tips.com.