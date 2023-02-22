 Skip to main content
Fitchburg police looking for victim who man tried to run over with his car

  • Updated
  • 0
Howell incident

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Fitchburg police are asking for the public's help to identify a victim who another man hit with a vehicle in early February.

Fitchburg Police Department Lieutenant Edward Hartwick said the man wanted in February 2 incident — Sheron Howell, 52 — was arrested last Thursday after a pursuit.

Hartwick said Howell struck a man with his vehicle in the parking lot of Kelley's Market on Fish Hatchery Road. After hitting the man with his vehicle, Howell turned around to drive at the man again.

Detectives would like to speak with the victim and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Hartwick said Howell was arrested last Thursday after an officer spotted him and tried to pull him over, which led to a pursuit.  The pursuit ended on HWY 12 near CTY HWY N after Howell sideswiped an uninvolved driver. The driver wasn't hurt. 

After arresting Howell, Hartwick said police found fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle.

Howell appeared in Dane County Courts on Monday on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts), fleeing/eluding an officer causing property damage, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Howell was also booked into jail for two warrants issued in 2005.

If you were involved in the February 2 incident, have information about it or recognize the victim contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. You can also submit tips through P3tips.com.

