Fitchburg police officer hurt during arrest

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg police officer was taken to the hospital after being hurt while responding to a disturbance.
The Fitchburg Police Department says officers were called to the 4500 block of Thurston Lane for a report of a disturbance.
At the scene, officers determined Edgar Ceballos Alfaro was involved in the disturbance. Police say Alfaro refused to cooperate and resisted when an officer tried to arrest him.
During the struggle, police say the officer was hurt. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, where they were treated and released.
Alfaro was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of resisting and obstructing officers causing a soft tissue injury, attempting to disarm a peace officer and other charges related to the disturbance.