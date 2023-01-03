 Skip to main content
Fitchburg police seeking witnesses of person hit by vehicle

  • Updated
Fitchburg-Police-Hor-Mon

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a crash involving a person and vehicle. 

Lt. Andrew McCarthy said the incident took place on S. Syene Rd. between McCoy Rd. and Ninebark Dr. around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The road is still closed, but McCarthy said there's no further information to report at this time. 

Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to provide a statement by calling the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. 

