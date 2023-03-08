Fitchburg to dedicate Common Council Chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The City of Fitchburg is dedicating its Common Council Chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper on Wednesday.
Huntley-Cooper was the first African-American mayor to be elected in Wisconsin. She served as mayor of Fitchburg from 1991 to 1993.
The public is invited to the dedication at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A number of officials will speak at the event, including Gov. Tony Evers and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson.
“I am delighted to have the official recognition of renaming our Council Chambers after Frances Huntley-Cooper. She has always been an advocate for Fitchburg and a role model for people throughout the state. I look forward to celebrating all the great things she has accomplished,” said Mayor Richardson.