 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 6 inches or
more are possible. East to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph
causing patchy blowing snow and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Fitchburg to dedicate Common Council Chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper

  • Updated
  • 0
dedication to former fitchburg mayor
Courtesy: City of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The City of Fitchburg is dedicating its Common Council Chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper on Wednesday.

Huntley-Cooper was the first African-American mayor to be elected in Wisconsin. She served as mayor of Fitchburg from 1991 to 1993.

The public is invited to the dedication at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A number of officials will speak at the event, including Gov. Tony Evers and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson.

“I am delighted to have the official recognition of renaming our Council Chambers after Frances Huntley-Cooper. She has always been an advocate for Fitchburg and a role model for people throughout the state. I look forward to celebrating all the great things she has accomplished,” said Mayor Richardson.

Tags

Recommended for you