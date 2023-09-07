Fitchburg vandalism victims recover after suspect is identified

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Victims of a 28-property vandalism spree in a prominent Fitchburg neighborhood are glad the suspect was caught, but anxiety remains.

Fitchburg Police Department officials said the 20-year old suspect was identified in-part by video submitted to police. They said the suspect -- who lives in the victimized Seminole Hills neighborhood -- was interviewed.

"Everyone's just glad that this guy is known," said D.J. Ahrens.

Ahrens says over the Labor Day weekend, a vandal ripped his specialized pool cover, sliced through deck chair cushions and pool float devices and carved what appears to be most of the word "Thanks" into a backyard gate. Ahrens estimated damages at $17,000.

Ahrens said he cannot shake his sense of violation.

"When you come out and see that [damage], see that with a knife -- a sharp knife at that -- he sliced through seat cushions ... like a hot knife through butter. It's scary," Ahrens said.

Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said the majority of the vandalism included damage to car tires and other residential property, with some of it including hate symbols.

"Directly across the street their tires got slashed and carved in their car 'Trump 24' and swastikas," Ahrens continued.

However, despite the presence of these symbols, Hartwick said it's not a hate crime.

"Those acts do not fit the statutory elements to be a considered a hate crime. Based on our interview and knowledge of the suspect there is no indication they were targeting specific individuals or groups," Hartwick said.

Hartwick said the suspect was not arrested but was given a future court date in reference to this case. Hartwick said Fitchburg police officials have had past contacts with this person. He said those contacts were not for similar, damaging actions.

"But for him to be a resident of Seminole Hills, running around over two nights, three nights ... he just shouldn't be here anymore," Ahrens said.

Hartwick did not comment on whether there are any formal restrictions on the suspect or monitoring in this period before the suspect appears in court. That court date was not provided to 27 News.

Ahrens said he hopes restitution to the victims will be prioritized as authorities continue their investigation.