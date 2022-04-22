Fitchburg woman both burglary suspect and crime victim

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A Fitchburg woman appeared Thursday for a Dane County Court hearing as a criminal defendant in a felony burglary case. She also qualifies as a crime victim as a result of what happened after the burglary.
In February, authorities say Ronda Granja, 42, was one of two intruders in a home on North Walbridge Avenue and stole a large snowblower. They say one of the people in the victimized home, Corey Sanderson, followed the get-away car and rammed it on Milwaukee Street. Granja and another accused burglar, Lance Ott of Cottage Grove, were hurt. Sanderson is charged with felony reckless endangering.
It's believed Granja spent the better part of the two months between the burglary and the court appearance in a hospital. Her attorney, Richard Burris says it may be difficult for her to meet obligations as a criminal defendant.
"Your honor, my concern is that Ms. Granja is relatively immobile," Burris said.
In Sanderson's felony case, Granja is legally a crime victim. Ott has already filed a Victim Impact Statement in that case.
"I can't walk, help my kids with everyday needs," Ott writes. "I can't work, pay my bills."
Ott also addressed Sanderson's decision to ram the get-away car.
"I think he should be jailed to consider his actions," Ott writes. "And I be compensated for my struggles."
Ott was in the hospital for a time. After being discharged, Madison Police records show Ott's car was pulled over at 1 a.m. on the city's west side last month and drug paraphernalia was found inside it. Police reports indicate a separate investigation involves that discovery.
Granja has yet to file a victim impact statement. During Thursday's virtual court hearing on her burglary charge, she could be seen walking through a home before addressing the court. Granja's face appeared to have swelling.
One of burglary victims, Irene Sanderson, urged the court commissioner to make sure Granja's bail conditions ban her from both adjoining streets at the burglary scene.
Rules required Granja to go to the Dane County Jail within days of the hearing to be photographed and fingerprinted. But the court commissioner allowed Granja up to twenty days to complete that jail booking process. Granja will remain free on a signature bond.
While Granja's health condition allowed her leniency with booking rules in Dane County, she is also charged in a felony theft case in Jefferson County. While a court commissioner allowed her to appear by telephone during an in-person hearing Monday, Granja's still required to complete the booking process at the Jefferson County Jail by Friday evening.