Fitchburg's Berbee Derby race brings families together before their big meal

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Runners in Fitchburg were making room for their Thanksgiving feast Thursday morning by taking part in the Berbee Derby.
The event has been running almost 20 years, and it has 5 and 10k options.
Suzy Shain, the race director, said the race original started to bring families together.
"Jim Berbee actually came up with the idea 19 years ago, and it was really a way to bring families together for a run before the big Thanksgiving meal and people started looking at football. Just a little activity before the actual race itself or before the actual meal itself."
All money raised in the race goes to the Technology Education Foundation, which works with other non-profits and schools to help the underserved and their families who don't have access to computers and other technology, as well as education support.