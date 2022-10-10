Fitchburg's Mayor isn't seeking re-election

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Mayor of Fitchburg, Aaron Richardson, said Monday he is not running for a third term.
Richardson is running as a Democrat in the State Treasurer race but says he won't run for Mayor again, no matter the outcome in November.
"After much reflection, I have decided I will not run for another term as Fitchburg Mayor this spring, regardless of the outcome of my State Treasurer race this November," Richardson's statement said in part. "I am optimistic Wisconsin voters will elect me as their next State Treasurer. Whatever the outcome in November, Fitchburg is in a strong position to build on the successes we have had and to take on the challenges we will face. This is the right time for me to step aside."
Richardson was elected as Mayor in 2019 and is the 5th generation in his family to call Fitchburg home, and even though he's stepping down from office, he's still here for support.
"While I won't continue in this role, Fitchburg will always be my home," Richardson said. "I will be here to support and help our next Mayor in any way I can. We must ensure Fitchburg remains a diverse and vibrant community."
In his announcement, Richardson highlighted accomplishments during his time in office, including assisting people in reaching homeownership, transitioning to renewable energy and raising the Pride flag over city hall for the first time.