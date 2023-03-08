Fitchburg's Syene Road will see more reconstruction for pedestrian safety

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The city of Fitchburg is continuing its reconstruction plan for Syene Road, two months after Badge Ridge Middle School Principal, Beth Steffen, was hit and killed by a car.
The city is focusing on updating the once rural road to fit its newer residential needs. Tim Voelker, Director of Public Works for the city of Fitchburg, has only been with the city for six weeks but says he's quickly become acquainted with the Syene Road safety project that began in 2020.
"Curb, gutter, sidewalk, bicycle paths, medians are all getting added as part of the reconstruction," Voelker said.
Wednesday's meeting was the third public information meeting the city has hosted for the reconstruction project.
Voelker says residents have been involved with the project from the start.
"The city had an ad hoc committee that was made up of residents that provided feedback to the city for this project," Voelker said.
Residents reemphasized their concerns after middle school principal, Beth Steffen, was hit and killed on Syene Road in early January.
"We take that very seriously here at the city," Voelker said. "We're continuing with the engineering design including safety features for pedestrians and bicyclists."
The project has been broken up into three phases. The first, between Nannyberry Park and Aurora Avenue, is projected to be complete by summer 2023.
Phase one is the southern most part and, with resident input, the city of Fitchburg plans to increase pedestrian safety moving north up to McCoy Road.
Some of the proposed improvements include a four-foot-wide bike lane with a two-foot buffer between car lanes and improved pedestrian crossing with signage. The city of Fitchburg has a more detailed overview of the plan on their website.