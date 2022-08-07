Fittest Man and Woman on Earth crowned at NoBull CrossFit Games

MADISON (WKOW) -- Top athletes from around the world were crowned at the NoBull CrossFit Games' award ceremony Sunday after the 2022 competition came to a close.
Australian weight lifter Tia-Clair Toomey made history as the most decorated CrossFit athlete of all time after earning the "Fittest Woman on Earth" title for the sixth year in a row.
She said she is happy to see the sport gaining global attention.
"I've always been a big believer that our sport could be the most known in the world," Toomey said. "Its growing and trending that way... That's just so exciting for someone that wants my legacy to live on."
American weight lifter Justin Medeiros also made history for winning the "Fittest Man on Earth" title for the second year in a row.
He said he is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received.
"It was an awesome weekend. There was a lot of ups and downs through the whole thing, but it feels good to have your support," Medeiros said.
As far as best teams goes, CrossFit Mayhem Freedom won the team title for the fourth year in a row.
A total of 430 athletes from 39 countries came to Madison for this year's competition.
The NoBull CrossFit Games will return to Madison in 2023 for its final year in the city.