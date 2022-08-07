 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Fittest Man and Woman on Earth crowned at NoBull CrossFit Games

  • Updated
crossfit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Top athletes from around the world were crowned at the NoBull CrossFit Games' award ceremony Sunday after the 2022 competition came to a close.

Australian weight lifter Tia-Clair Toomey made history as the most decorated CrossFit athlete of all time after earning the "Fittest Woman on Earth" title for the sixth year in a row.

She said she is happy to see the sport gaining global attention.

"I've always been a big believer that our sport could be the most known in the world," Toomey said. "Its growing and trending that way... That's just so exciting for someone that wants my legacy to live on."

American weight lifter Justin Medeiros also made history for winning the "Fittest Man on Earth" title for the second year in a row.

He said he is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received.

"It was an awesome weekend. There was a lot of ups and downs through the whole thing, but it feels good to have your support," Medeiros said.

As far as best teams goes, CrossFit Mayhem Freedom won the team title for the fourth year in a row.

A total of 430 athletes from 39 countries came to Madison for this year's competition.

The NoBull CrossFit Games will return to Madison in 2023 for its final year in the city.

Tags

Recommended for you