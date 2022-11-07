Five $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Although no one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday and it climbed to a record 1.9 billion, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold across the state.
Wisconsin Lottery said $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold at a Jetz in Hales Corner, I-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, Tringle Market in Madison, a Kwik Trip in Prairie du Sac and a Kwik Trip in Onalaska.
