Five $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold across Wisconsin

Wisconsin Lottery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Although no one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday and it climbed to a record 1.9 billion, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold across the state.

Wisconsin Lottery said $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold at a Jetz in Hales Corner, I-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, Tringle Market in Madison, a Kwik Trip in Prairie du Sac and a Kwik Trip in Onalaska.

Click here to learn more about the money accrued from ticket sales in Wisconsin, where that money goes and who benefits.

