Five municipalities have been added to the Edgerton Fire Protection District

FULTON (WKOW) -- Local leaders took a step forward to keep Rock County residents safe Wednesday night.
10 municipalities have voted to add five more towns to the Edgerton Fire Protection District. Fire Chief Pickering says after dealing with staffing shortages, this could strengthen the fire district and protect more citizens.
"Every emergency services entity, police, fire, EMS, is really struggling. The labor pool is really shallow right now," Chief Pickering said.
Pickering and local leaders have been collaborating for the past 18 months to tackle the staffing shortages among first responders.
"What it's designed to do is make sure there's really two things, response time and depth, that we have the quickest response time we can over the broadest area we can," Pickering said. "When we have two, three, four calls at once [we can] make sure that everybody gets that same level of service."
"Our citizens and everybody living in our municipalities can rest assured that they're going to have a high-quality fire and EMS service provided for many, many years to come," Anissa Welch, city of Milton Mayor, said.
"We'll be able to share resources, both with equipment and staff, internally within one department," Bryan Meyer, town of Milton Chair, said. "Rather than always having to rely for help outside of the department."
With Wednesday's official approval of the addition to the Edgerton Fire Protection District, new fire stations will be built in Milton spread out in the most heavily populated areas to better balance resources for fire and EMS.
"Everything we've done with these 10 municipalities [is] looking at where to put the stations, where's the population density." Pickering said. "Where's the call volumes? Where's the demand for service? Everything has been laid out to maximize that on scene within five minutes."
Leaders say they're proud to have taken this step for their communities and they're ready to put in the work to make the proposal a reality.
"I think after years of implementing various staffing models, and still having staffing challenges, that this is absolutely the best solution for all of us," Welch said.
Pickering says this meeting is proof of how much these local leaders care for their communities.
"Instead of sticking their head in the sand, they actually took it to heart and said, 'okay, then we need to do something,'" Pickering said.