Five police agencies pursued suspect vehicle in Beloit, two teens arrested

BELOIT (WKOW) — Five police agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with two teenagers arrested Friday afternoon.
According to a post from the City of Beloit Police Department, officers from the Violent Crimes Team spotted a suspect who was wanted for burglary at 2:45 p.m. Antwone E. Lockhart, 18, was in possession of a firearm and was with Davon M. Collins, 19, who was also wanted on various felony charges.
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said Collins fled officers in a vehicle with Lockhart. Beloit Police, South Beloit, Illinois State Police, Rockton Police and the Rock County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) pursued.
The pursuit left Beloit, went into Illinois and finished in Beloit, where a deputy was able to use a tire deflation device to disable the suspect vehicle, Sgt. Flanagan said. Collins was apprehended by a RCSO K-9 team, and Lockhart was captured by Beloit and South Beloit Officers.
Collins was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing to elude officers, bail jumping and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Lockhart was arrested for felony bail jumping, adjudicated delinquent possessing firearm and a felony warrant for burglary.