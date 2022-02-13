Five-time Badger Racing champion Kevin Olson dead after Janesville crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Five-time Badger Racing champion Kevin Olson, 70, was killed in a crash in Janesville Friday evening, according to a press release from his family.
Olson was a two-time United States Auto Club National Midget champion, and a five-time champion with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association. He also earned victories in the 1983 Turkey Night Grand Prix and the 1996 Hut Hundred.
The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association said that Olson was "known for his silly antics, quick wit, and eccentric humor," and few received cheers like he did when his name came across the PA.
The press release said that, even though Olson was proud of his accomplishments, "what made him happiest was his connection to family and friends, most of whom had probably come to believe that he was invincible."
Karoline Olson provided a statement to WKOW about her late father:
"My dad was fond of racing from a very young age. His dad was a big influence on how and why he became so invested in the sport. He lugged each one of his five kids to the races at Angell Park Speedway almost every Sunday, like a ritual. We only have the fondest of memories when it comes to our dad and the sport he loved so much; seeing him on the race track and winning victory after victory made us believe our father was a real life super hero.
"It turns out that he was a hero to many young fans, and even inspired other racers to make names for themselves during his still-active (yes, still racing at 70) career. It means so much to his children that he impacted so many people the way he impacted our lives. To hear from colleagues of our dads, fellow racers, and his friends that he lived to be a racer, but whatever accomplishments he achieved on the track, his most prized possessions were his 5 children and his 6 grandchildren.
"We are devastated to lose our father. He was our life and having him ripped away from us is something we will never recover from."