Flags fly at half staff in honor of former state senator

MADISON (WKOW) — Flags are flying at half staff Wednesday in honor of a former Wisconsin State Senator.
According to a press release from Governor Evers' office, Joseph Leean died at the age of 79 on February 2.
“Between his many professional ventures and nearly two decades of dedicated service to the people of Wisconsin, Senator Leean was a true public servant who made countless contributions to our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leean family and all of Senator Leean’s colleagues, friends, and neighbors, and we wish them peace as they mourn his loss.”
Leean was first elected to the State Senate in 1984, and would be reelected twice. He served as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee from 1993 to 1995 and served as secretary of the Department of Health and Family Services for six years.
Evers said Leean, who was also a business leader, will be remembered for his commitment to bipartisanship, integrity, and devotion to his family.
Services for Leean are taking place Wednesday in Waupaca.