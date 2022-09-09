Flags lower to half staff in honor of the lives lost in 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) — Flags are flying half staff for the next three days across Wisconsin to honor the near 3,000 people who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001.
With Gov. Tony Evers Executive Order #174, flags went to half staff Friday morning and will stay there until Sunday evening.
“On the anniversary of 9/11, we should each take time to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who were lost in this tragedy and their loved ones who miss them every day, to extend our support to the countless others whose lives were forever changed, and to honor the first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who ran toward danger to help their neighbors and save lives on that fateful day,” Gov. Evers said.
It also declares Sunday as a Day of Service and Remembrance. Gov. Evers encourages all Wisconsinites to do good in their communities in commemoration of the lives lost.
“Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 through acts of selflessness and service is a critical part of our nation’s continued work to heal, to reaffirm our Wisconsin values of treating each other with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion, and to remind ourselves and each other that, even today, there is still more that unites us than divides us," Evers said. "This weekend, I encourage Wisconsinites across the state to join in acts of service and community toward that shared goal and purpose.”
If you're not sure what volunteer opportunities are near you this weekend, Gov. Evers suggests looking at the Volunteer Wisconsin website.