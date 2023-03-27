Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of WWII Army private

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers declared flags will be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a soldier who died in WWII and whose remains have been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial.

20-year-old Private First Class William L. "Sonny" Simon was sent to Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944 where he was killed in action.

After many years, his remains were identified and brought back to his hometown of Middleton to be buried.

Evers said Private Simon served the state and America well.

"We are incredibly grateful for the efforts of his family and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to bring him home so that he will finally be laid to rest in peace,” Evers said.

Simon will be buried with full military honors in Middleton Tuesday, March 28. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions.