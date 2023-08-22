Flags to be flown half-staff for fallen Korean War veteran

MADISON (WKOW) -- Flags will be flown half-staff Wednesday in honor of a fallen Korean War veteran, according to the Office of the Governor.
U.S. Army Cpl. Donald L. DuPont lost his life in the Korean War and his remains have been returned to Wisconsin for burial.
He was reported missing in action in Dec. 2, 1950, during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were identified in January 2023.
“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”
DuPont will be buried in Fairchild.