Flags to be flown half-staff Saturday in honor of former state representative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a former state representative who passed away last week, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Former State Rep. Michael Endsley died on July 13, 2023, at the age of 61.
Gov. Tony Evers offered his condolences to Endsley's family.
“He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him. He will be missed,” Evers said.
Endsley was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010, where he served two terms. While in the Assembly, he chaired the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee and was vice-chair for the Jobs, Economy, and Small Business and Small Business Development Committees.
In 2014, he was diagnosed with a mild cognitive impairment which developed into early-onset Alzheimer's disease. He was an advocate to those with the disease and tried to help all those affected by it and other dementias.
Memorial services for former State Rep. Endsley will be held on July 22, 2023, in Sheboygan Falls.
Flags will be flown half staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.