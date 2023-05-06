Flags to be flown half-staff Sunday in honor of Wisconsin firefighters

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags in Wisconsin to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of Wisconsin firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.
"Every day in communities throughout our state, Wisconsin firefighters bravely put their lives on the line to protect the health and safety of others," Evers said.
He signed Executive Order #197 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
"Honoring those firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty is a responsibility we share as a state and nation, and I am proud to recognize these fallen heroes and share our deepest condolences with their families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones on these occasions throughout the year," he said.
The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset.