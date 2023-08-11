Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Marine from Verona

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg.
Kaltenberg died July 23 at the age of 19.
“Our hearts are heavy for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg’s loved ones, fellow Marines, and the Verona community as they mourn this tragic loss,” said Evers in a statement. “On behalf of our state, we honor him for his service and selflessness as he is laid to rest in his home state. He will be missed by all those who knew him and will not be forgotten.”
Following his graduation from Verona Area High School in May 2021, Kaltenberg enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He completed boot camp at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.
He was also stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and, most recently, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Kaltenberg was a motor vehicle operator of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
During his service, Lance Corporal Kaltenberg received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Services for Kaltenberg will be held on Saturday in Verona.