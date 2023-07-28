Flash flood and strong wind concern Friday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Severe thunderstorm watch until 12am Saturday for all of the 27 News coverage area.
Severe weather is possible as we end Friday with a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather across southern Wisconsin. Storms are expected to develop during the late afternoon on Friday and continue through the early morning hours on Saturday. They could bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail as well as an isolated tornado.
The storms are expected to develop between 4-7pm Friday and will become severe quickly. Strong wind gusts are the main concern with these storms followed by heavy rain. There is a flash flooding concern with these storms so if you come across a flooded area - turn around, don't drown. Wind gusts could be upwards of 60 miles per hour with these storms.
Make sure that you have a way to receive warnings as these storms will continue through the overnight hours.
Saturday's forecast is calling for much more pleasant conditions behind the cold front. Humidity will be much lower, temperatures will be cooler and we'll continue to sit under mostly sunny conditions.