Flesch leads after Day 1 of American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance Championship field is chasing Steve Flesch after Day 1. Flesch shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead on Miguel Angel Jimenez and Colin Montgomerie.
Six players are tied for fourth place, including Madison's own Jerry Kelly. Kelly shot 4-under. The other local fan favorite, Steve Stricker, double bogeyed the 17th hole to finish at 1-under. He is tied for 28th.
The second round start times will begin an hour earlier than previously scheduled due to the possibility of storms later in the day. Play will begin at 8 a.m. The Celebrity Foursome of Andy North, Brett Favre, Derek Jeter and Juli Inkster will tee off at approximately 1 p.m.