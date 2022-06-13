Flex Grant funding applications open for Wisconsin EMS providers

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday they will begin to receive requests for applications (RFAs) for $12 million dollars in EMS Flex Grant funding.
These funds are in addition to a $22 million investment from Gov. Tony Evers to provide funds for emergency response and expand programs.
The investment came from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The grants cover expenses such as PPE, emergency operations like training to maintain licensure, response equipment and vehicles, emergency medical devices and staff recruitment.
“Wisconsin’s emergency medical services responders are among the first on the scene during our darkest hours—from a heart attack to a house fire—providing consistent, high-quality services when we need them most,” said Gov. Evers. in a press release “For too long, local communities have been doing more with less, especially in our rural communities who’ve had to cut critical public safety services due to lack of resources. These investments will help support EMS and health care access across our state by providing EMS providers the support they need to be there when folks need them.”
All EMS services licensed in Wisconsin can request funding. Applications are due before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022. For details on how to apply click here.
The DHS expects to announce award recipients in August.