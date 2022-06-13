 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Flex Grant funding applications open for Wisconsin EMS providers

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday they will begin to receive requests for applications (RFAs) for $12 million dollars in EMS Flex Grant funding.

These funds are in addition to a $22 million investment from Gov. Tony Evers to provide funds for emergency response and expand programs.

The investment came from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The grants cover expenses such as PPE, emergency operations like training to maintain licensure, response equipment and vehicles, emergency medical devices and staff recruitment. 

“Wisconsin’s emergency medical services responders are among the first on the scene during our darkest hours—from a heart attack to a house fire—providing consistent, high-quality services when we need them most,” said Gov. Evers. in a press release “For too long, local communities have been doing more with less, especially in our rural communities who’ve had to cut critical public safety services due to lack of resources. These investments will help support EMS and health care access across our state by providing EMS providers the support they need to be there when folks need them.” 

All EMS services licensed in Wisconsin can request funding. Applications are due before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022. For details on how to apply click here.

The DHS expects to announce award recipients in August.

 