Flights to, from Dane County are being canceled

MADISON (WKOW) — Flights into and out of Dane County Regional Airport are already being canceled as a winter storm spreads across the nation.
While Wisconsin will mostly miss out on the winter storm spanning from Texas to the east coast, flights in and out of the state are still feeling the impact. According to MSN's tracker of arrivals and departures at around 1:15 p.m., a flight to Chicago has been canceled. Flights from across the nation are arriving in Dane County later than scheduled.
Dane County isn't the only airport in Wisconsin with canceled flights; Central Wisconsin Airport also has cancellations from Chicago.
Flight cancelations are a nationwide issue while the storm passes through. According to FlightAware, over 3,000 flights have been canceled Wednesday.