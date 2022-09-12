Flood watch through this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A flood watch continues for south-central and southeastern Wisconsin until 1 pm with another 0.5-2 inches of rain expected.
We'll get some dry time this afternoon, but stay cool and blustery under cloudy skies with highs around 60°. Low 50s tonight with clearing conditions and just a lingering isolated shower possible on the east side of the state.
Plenty of sunshine Tuesday through the rest of the workweek with a big warm up ahead. Highs jump to the mid 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday and Friday.
Conditions stay warmer than normal this weekend in the upper 70s to low 80s with a slight chance for rain, but the best odds for rain this weekend are in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.