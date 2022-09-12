 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Flood watch through this morning

  • Updated
Flood watch

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) -  A flood watch continues for south-central and southeastern Wisconsin until 1 pm with another 0.5-2 inches of rain expected.

We'll get some dry time this afternoon, but stay cool and blustery under cloudy skies with highs around 60°. Low 50s tonight with clearing conditions and just a lingering isolated shower possible on the east side of the state.

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday through the rest of the workweek with a big warm up ahead. Highs jump to the mid 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Conditions stay warmer than normal this weekend in the upper 70s to low 80s with a slight chance for rain, but the best odds for rain this weekend are in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you