Flurries/light snow chance through weekend

After some wet, heavy snow fell across Wisconsin to mark the beginning of the second half of the week, flurries will be possible Saturday night into Sunday. However, eyes are already beginning to track our next big storm.
Conditions will be quiet as we ease into the weekend; under mostly cloudy conditions, light flurries will be possible along with northwesterly winds. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the teens and if they do, it'll be the fourth time this month.
Saturday will be cloudy but we'll see another chance for light snow to end Saturday going into Sunday. The set up isn't great for inches of snow but a half an inch to an inch will be possible before we wake up Sunday. Better chance for snow the farther southeast you live.
Beyond the weekend, the next work week will start off quiet however, our next system would begin to impact the area starting Tuesday night. If it holds true, we could see impacts through Wednesday night. This would be our next, best chance for accumulating snow.