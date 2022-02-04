Flurries to end Friday and the Weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Light snow is moving through Wisconsin Friday and we'll see light snow, again, to end the weekend. But in the long term, it looks like no major snow is on the way but we'll see a few chances for light snow here and there, even as temperatures climb.
A quick burst of energy is causing the snow chance on Friday; throughout the late afternoon through the early evening, the chance for light snow will persist. Most will only pick up a quarter of an inch or less while some folks may pick up around a half an inch. Though not likely for many, localized spots close to an inch will be possible as well.
Saturday, while keeping the southerly winds, will be quiet and breezy. If you're heading outside, make sure that you are bundled up; despite the winds remaining out of the south, there will be a wind chill throughout the day.
Compared to Saturday, there'll be more cloud cover along with the chance for flurries. Winds will die down in speed and start to turn out of the northwest taking our temperatures from the 30s on Sunday back into the 20s for Monday.
But warmer temperatures will return; temperatures are expected to return back into the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday, with the added moisture in the air, another round of light snow may be possible.