FOCO reveals Milwaukee Bucks Championship team bobbleheads

Giannis Bobblehead

MADISON (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks 2021 Championship team has taken their smallest form ever: bobbleheads. 

The bobbleheads, made by FOCO, are being unveiled at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Wednesday. The teams figurines will also take their place on a wall that features current NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL champions. It's the first Wisconsin team on the championship wall since February 2019. 

The collection features: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and P.J. Tucker holding a replica of the championship trophy. Antetokounmpo is also featured holding the MVP trophy, and even Banjo the mascot gets a bobblehead. 

“These bobbleheads are the perfect way for Bucks fans to show off the love for their championship team," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "They will become cherished collectibles that are passed down to future generations of Bucks fans.”

The championship bobbleheads are $45 each with an $8 shipping fee, Giannis' MVP bobblehead is $50. A set of all 12 is also available. 

