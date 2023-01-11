Fog and freezIng drizzle impacts travel this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW)- Winter weather advisory in effect for central and eastern Wisconsin until 9 am due to slippery and icy stretches.
Wear a good set of boots and factor in extra time on the roads to play it safe as temps are sub-freezing through mid-morning. We'll quickly warm to the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon with some midday sunshine possible.
Areas of fog are possible again tonight with temps in the upper 20s. Flurries are possible tomorrow through Thursday night with isolated areas getting up to a dusting. Temps will be cooler in the mid 30s with a breeze keeping wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.
Drying off heading into the weekend with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies Friday in the low 30s, A sun-cloud mix through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and low 40s Sunday with rain likely by Monday.