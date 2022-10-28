Fog and warmer temps expected over the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - With skies clearing tonight a few areas of patchy fog will be possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s
Saturday afternoon is an absolute gem! Expect light winds and highs in the low to mid 60s!
A weather system approaches from the south on Sunday causing clouds to increase and temps to level off in the low 60s. An isolated shower is possible overnight with dry weather taking over the rest of the forecast.
Halloween looks spook-tacular with fog possible in the morning and increasing sunshine through the day with temps in the low to mid 60s. By trick-or-treat time, we'll fall to the mid to upper 50s. November starts warm in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the workweek.