Fog possible Monday morning

After a pleasant end to the weekend, patchy fog looks to develop as we kick off the second to last week of September. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to be back in the 80s as the Gulf "opens up".
Winds are going to steadily turn from the north to the east overnight Sunday and remain light. That's going to allow for some fog to develop by Monday morning. Some of that fog may be dense but will be the only weather impacts on your morning commute and/or driving the kids to school.
Once the fog burns on Monday, our sky conditions are going to remain clear to mostly clear with temperatures around where they should be for this time of year, in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Once the Gulf "opens up" (our winds turn out of the south), our temperatures are going to climb and we'll add back daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. No wash outs or all day rain expected, just hit or miss showers/storms.