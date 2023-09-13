Fog returns Thursday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
Though temperatures will dip into the low 40s tonight, southerly winds are going to create some patchy fog for some folks Thursday morning. And as we look ahead to the end of the week, rain chances will return to southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures are going to dip into the low to mid 40s with a few, especially farther north, possibly dipping even cooler into the upper 30s overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Southerly winds are going to take over which means patchy fog may develop and stick around through the mid morning hours on Thursday.
Once the fog burns off, our weather conditions will remain mostly clear with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s.
Starting Friday evening through Saturday morning, at least, we'll see our next chance for rain move through southern Wisconsin. While it won't be widespread rain, it'll be our next chance for rain before chances return by later next week.