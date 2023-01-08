Fog sticks around for Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After fog and low level clouds, unfortunately, stuck around throughout Sunday, we'll continue to see similar conditions as we kick off Monday. As we look beyond Monday, our next system continues trend south which could be good or bad for folks wanting some wintry precipitation.
Fog will be the greatest impact throughout Sunday night and most of Monday morning. Visibilities will be limited but we'll hopefully see the fog burn off sooner than what happened on Saturday and Sunday. That being said, temperatures will have a better chance to climb into the mid 30s. However, if we see the fog and low level clouds stick around for longer... we'll be cooler.
While a light mix may be possible Tuesday into Tuesday night, the best chance for southern Wisconsin to see any sort of precipitation is going to arrive starting Wednesday and last through Friday... depending on how fast the low moves.
As of now, the center continues to sit just far enough south that southern Wisconsin would see minor accumulations. Behind this low, though, winds pick up and we cool down just a little bit before warming up going into the weekend.