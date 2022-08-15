Fog to start then sunnier and more seasonal

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After patchy, dense fog lifts mid-morning, we'll see a bit more sunshine which will cause temperatures to rise.
Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s with lows tonight in the mid to upper 50s. Partly sunny and more seasonal Tuesday in the upper 70s. Upper 70s again Wednesday with plenty of sunshine with temperatures peaking in the low 80s Thursday.
A few showers and storms are possible by Thursday night with a few more possibly popping up Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but no day in particular looks like a washout. Temperatures stay mild in the mid 70s to around 80°.