Foggy for some this morning then clearing this afternoon

MADISON (WKOW) - Fall-like temperatures continue another day before warming up the rest of the week.
A dense fog advisory for our state line counties until 9 am with visibility dropping to under a half mile at times. Clouds will clear this afternoon, with temperatures staying cool in the mid 60s. A crisp night on the way with some of the coolest weather this summer in the low 40s!
Conditions warm up from there with full sunshine Thursday and highs in the low to mid 70s. Mid to upper 70s by Friday with skies staying sunny ahead of an isolated shower and storm chance on Saturday. It'll be dry Sunday with temperatures in the low 70s this weekend.