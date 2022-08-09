Foggy start Tuesday and Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The fog has, once again, showed up on Tuesday morning and will be back Wednesday as well. As a high pressure system moves in, we're cycling out the warmer air which is why the fog is still around. The same high will keep conditions comfortable throughout the next seven days.
The fog Tuesday morning is dense and will remain widespread throughout the area through the mid to late morning hours on Tuesday. Make sure that you are driving carefully until that fog lifts. There are no dense fog advisories issued for our area. Once the fog lifts, sunny conditions take over.
Fog returns Wednesday morning but may not be as dense. After another sunny day, isolated showers move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday.
The incoming high keeps the heat and moisture off to our southwest over the next seven days.