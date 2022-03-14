Following Kaul lawsuit, here's where PFAS regulations stand in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a lawsuit Monday against Tyco Fire Products and Johnson Controls over PFAS contamination in Marinette the companies caused through decades of testing firefighting foam.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are in a variety of everyday substances like cookware, fast food wrappers and carpeting. The chemicals do not break down over time and PFAS can cause serious health problems, including cancer.
Two of the most widely understood chemicals in the PFAS family, PFOA and PFOS, have been found in firefighting foam determined to be a source of contamination in Marinette, Madison, Eau Claire and La Crosse.
Kaul's lawsuit comes less than one month after the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources, approved the first statewide standards for PFAS.
"We are relieved and pleased to see the widespread testing that will now be conducted as a consequence of these standards moving forward," Scott Laeser, the water program director at Clean Wisconsin, said Monday. "So long as the legislature allows them to go into effect."
Lawmakers on the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules could suspend the board's rules; by taking no action at all, the rules would go into effect.
Under the regulations, municipal utilities will need to test for PFAS and ensure PFAS contamination is less than 70 parts per trillion. That threshold is in line with 2016 guidance from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) but was higher than the 20 parts per trillion standard state health officials sought.
"The move to set the number at 70 was a step backwards; it was not forward looking," Laeser said. "It was not in line with what the latest science shows. We know that advisory was set in 2016 and the science has evolved."
The state's biggest business lobbying group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, declined to comment for this story. In the past, the group has advocated against the state setting its own standard, saying it should instead wait for the EPA to establish national rules.
While the resource board established thresholds that will allow for structured testing of municipal water supplies as well as surface water, like Starkweather Creek in Madison where PFAS advisories already exist, the board rejected proposed standards for groundwater.
"The fact that a third of Wisconsin families who rely on private wells for drinking water were completely left unprotected is a real disappointment," Laeser said.
More on Marinette lawsuit
The lawsuit Kaul announced Monday alleges Tyco first knew about the PFAS contamination in Marinette in 2013 but didn't tell city officials or the DNR until November 2017.
Kaul further alleges that while the companies have provided bottled water for affected residents and looked into how far the contamination has spread, the state maintains the companies' investigation was incomplete and they've failed to adequately clean the affected soil.
"One of the allegations is that there was a failure to provide timely notice," Kaul said. "We also allege that they initially didn't conduct the investigation they needed to and that they still haven't completed the investigation."
The lawsuit seeks to have the companies ordered to complete the investigation in order to understand how far the contamination has spread. It also seeks an unspecified amount of fines to be levied against the companies.
A spokesperson for Johnson Control said while they wouldn't comment on the litigation itself, the company stood by the remediation work it was doing in Marinette, where they have been documents cases of cancer tied to residents with wells affected by the PFAS contamination.
"Construction of a state-of-the-art Groundwater Extraction & Treatment System (GETS) that will treat 95% of the PFAS in area groundwater is also nearly complete and scheduled to begin operations by summer 2022," Kathleen Cantillon, Johnson Controls' Director of Environmental Communications, said in an email Monday. "Tyco is also completing the removal of soils with aggregated PFAS from the [Fire Training Center in Marinette] in the coming months. We will vigorously defend this lawsuit."