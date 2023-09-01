 Skip to main content
Fond du Lac apartment fire displaces multiple people

  Updated
  • 0
Fire MGN

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Several people can't return home after a Fond du Lac apartment caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue Chief James Wamser said crews were dispatched to an apartment complex on Ledgewood Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a report of flames coming from a second-story unit.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from attic vents and flames from a second-story porch.

The fire was quickly contained, but not before it had spread to the building's attic.

All residents were evacuated. Occupants from both the unit where the fire started and the unit below it are displaced.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to Wamser.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by the fire.

