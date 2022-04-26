 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fond du Lac authorities identify body found along Lake Winnebago, ask public for help

  • Updated
Thomas Williams

Image of Thomas Williams police shared while asking for the public's help in their investigation into his death. 

 Courtesy of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — The Fond du Lac Sheriff's County Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a body found on the shore of Lake Winnebago. 

Authorities have now identified the victim as Thomas Williams, a 57-year-old man from Fond du Lac. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said detectives determined Williams was alive in early April. 

Sheriff Waldschmidt asked anyone who had any contact with Thomas since April 1, or anyone who thinks they have information that could help the investigation, to come forward. He encouraged those with information to contact the County's law enforcement tip line at 920-906-4777 and leave a message. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you