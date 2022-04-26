Fond du Lac authorities identify body found along Lake Winnebago, ask public for help

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — The Fond du Lac Sheriff's County Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a body found on the shore of Lake Winnebago.
Authorities have now identified the victim as Thomas Williams, a 57-year-old man from Fond du Lac. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said detectives determined Williams was alive in early April.
Sheriff Waldschmidt asked anyone who had any contact with Thomas since April 1, or anyone who thinks they have information that could help the investigation, to come forward. He encouraged those with information to contact the County's law enforcement tip line at 920-906-4777 and leave a message.