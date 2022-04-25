Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff's Office doesn't suspect foul play for body found in Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WKOW) — Preliminary autopsy results are in for a man found dead along the shoreline of Lake Winnebago.
According to an update from Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, the autopsy shows "no sign of injury or trauma" and authorities don't believe there is a threat to the public. Foul play is not expected in the man's death at this time.
His body was found by a citizen partially submerged near N7575 Lakeshore Drive Sunday.
The victim is currently only being identified as a 57-year-old Fond du Lac man, pending notification of next of kin.
No further information is not available at this time.