Fond du Lac crews respond to scrap pile fire at a recycling center

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a large scrap pile fire Sunday morning.
According to an FDLFR Facebook post, fire and rescue were sent to a report of a scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company at 6:36 a.m.
Officials said fire crews found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning when they arrived. The department's aerial apparatus extinguished the fire while a Sadoff representative arranged for an equipment operator to break up the scrap pile.
The scrap was determined to be materials awaiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation, according to firefighters.
FDLFR reported there were no injuries on the scene. The Fond du Lac Police department assisted with traffic management and initial response information.