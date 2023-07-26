Fond du Lac family displaced after basement fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac family was displaced after their basement caught fire Tuesday night, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.
Chief Joe Maramonte said fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of CTY Road K around 9 p.m. after a caller reported they could smell smoke in their home.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in the home's basement, with light to moderate smoke in the main level.
Maramonte said the fire was quickly put out, but it caused extensive damage to the home's basement.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is helping the family of six, which is currently displaced due to smoke, fire and water damage.