Fond du Lac Fire Rescue gives safety reminders after dryer fire

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Fire officials are reminding homeowners to make sure their dryers are in working condition after a fire Saturday morning.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Garth Schumacher said crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Van Dyne Road around 5 a.m. for report of a fire behind the clothes dryer.
Schumacher said the homeowner was able to use a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived, and crews made sure the hotspots were extinguished and that the fire hadn't spread.
The seven occupants were uninjured.
After this incident, Schumacher said homeowners should make sure their clothes dryers are in proper working order, properly vented, and free of laundry and lint build-up on and around these units.
He said it's also important to be home and awake when using your dryer, and that you should double-check your smoke alarms to make sure they're in working order.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue personnel will be canvassing the neighborhood and can offer home safety checks and smoke alarm installation.