Fond du Lac garage considered total loss after overnight fire

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — Fond Du Lac fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that totaled a garage overnight.
Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue Chief Erick Gerritson says crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Grove Street around 1:10 a.m. Friday, finding a garage engulfed in flames.
Firefighters prevented the fire spreading any further, but Gerritson said the garage and its contents are a total loss. No one was hurt or displaced.
Gerritson said determining the cause and origin of the fire "may be difficult" due to damage.