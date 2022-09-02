 Skip to main content
Fond du Lac garage considered total loss after overnight fire

  • Updated
Fond du Lac garage fire
FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — Fond Du Lac fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that totaled a garage overnight.  

Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue Chief Erick Gerritson says crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Grove Street around 1:10 a.m. Friday, finding a garage engulfed in flames. 

Firefighters prevented the fire spreading any further, but Gerritson said the garage and its contents are a total loss. No one was hurt or displaced. 

Gerritson said determining the cause and origin of the fire "may be difficult" due to damage. 