Fond du Lac home badly damaged after fire

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A home in Fond du Lac is heavily damaged after an overnight fire.
Fond du Lac firefighters were dispatched to 213 N. Military Road around 1:40 Monday morning, according to a press release.
Crews said the fire quickly spread up the side of the house and made its way into the second floor and the attic. The fire was extinguished quickly, but the home was badly damaged.
People were home when the fire happened, but everyone got out safely. One dog was rescued from the fire and received medical attention on scene. One other dog is still unaccounted for.
The Red Cross was notified and will be working with the family to find another place to live.