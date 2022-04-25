Fond du Lac home suffers 'extensive damage' in fire

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — A house in Fond du Lac suffered "extensive damage" in an early Sunday morning fire, City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue posted on Facebook.
According to the post, FDLFR was dispatched to a report of a house on fire at 23 W. Bank St. just after 2:15 a.m.
Crews on scene encountered heavy fire conditions coming from a two-and-a-half story single-family residence.
Everyone inside was able to escape, although there was one person evaluated and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire also spread to two neighboring homes, which sustained "moderate-to-major damage."
Residents in all of the homes are displaced, according to the post.
Two Fond du Lac firefighters sustained minor injuries and were able to return to work.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.