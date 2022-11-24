Fond du Lac man dies after crashing into tree in Dodge Co.

TRENTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac man is dead after a crash south of Waupun early Thursday morning, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said a deputy tried to stop a speeding car around 1:20 a.m. on CTH C near US 151 in the Township of Trenton, just south of Waupun.
However, the car sped away. A short time later, the deputy came upon the car, which had crashed into a tree on the side of the road.
Deputies removed the man from the "severely damaged" car and began lifesaving measures.
Despite this, the driver -- a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man -- was pronounced dead on the scene.
Schmidt the man was the only person in the vehicle.